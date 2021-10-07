Marston's chief joins mental health charity in West Bromwich on board of trustees

David Rogers

The Kaleidoscope Plus Group, based in West Bromwich, announced David Rogers – head of finance at the Wolverhampton-based brewery – had joined them.

Mr Rogers has spent 25 years working across numerous industries and has spent the last 16 in the hospitality sector also has a passion for wellbeing.

And outside of work he coaches, mentors and advises schools and their students on career development strategies in his role as Lead Enterprise Adviser at The Black Country Careers Hub.

He is also a non-executive director at GMS Group and Warrens Hall Riding School, and in May this year, he published his first book ‘Fuelled, Fit and Fired Up’ which shares practical techniques that help to enhance people’s mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing.

He said: "I am hugely passionate about mental health and wellbeing and supporting organisations that provide services to those that need it in the local community. It was this that drew me towards the opportunity to work with the Kaleidoscope Plus Group to help deliver the charity’s long-term strategy and increase its profile within both the Black Country and beyond.

"I am looking forward to helping Chief Executive Monica Shafaq, the board and the wider team over the coming years."

Earlier this year, the charity also appointed three new non-executive directors to its board – freelance Journalist Duncan Jones, Douglas Brown, Head of Marketing at MSC Industrial Supply Co. in Wednesbury, and Anu Gibson who currently leads customer strategy across Amey Utilities Services in Birmingham.

The appointments mean the charity now has a board with people from a diverse range of backgrounds and experience, including marketing, business management, accountancy, financial services and psychotherapy.

Chief executive Monica Shafaq said: "I am delighted to welcome David to our board. He brings a wealth of experience with him and his passion for mental health will only help strengthen the support we can offer people who need our services most.