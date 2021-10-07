Ask for Angela campaign returns to Wolverhampton to help those feeling vulnerable

Ask Angela Campaign (LtR) Cherry Shine, BID Director; Gemma Galbraith, Assistant Manager Lope Lounge; Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Cabinet Member Health and Wellbeing

Pubs, clubs and restaurants in the city centre have signed up to the campaign so customers can "Ask for Angela" if they find themselves in an unsafe situation and are feeling unsure, vulnerable or distressed by the person they are with.

Staff will take the person to one side or to a safer location away from the person causing the problem so they can speak in confidence about any help they may need.

Staff at participating venues have been trained to recognise the safe word, ‘Angela’, alerting them to a problem. The member of staff can then offer to call a taxi, provide a safe place for the individual to contact a friend, or help them to leave the venue if they are feeling unsafe due to someone else’s actions, words or behaviour.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: “We’re pleased to be working together in partnership with licensed premises, Wolverhampton BID, Pubwatch and West Midlands Police to make the city’s nightlife as safe as possible.

"People should feel safe when they are out and about and that’s why it is important that pubs, bars and restaurants across the city are taking part in this simple yet effective scheme, providing assistance for people who find themselves in a difficult or intimidating situation."

She added: “They may find themselves in the company of someone who is not what they seemed, and they may want to get away safely and with the minimum of fuss. This initiative will help and hopefully prevent a situation escalating into something more serious.”

Cherry Shine, Wolverhampton BID Director, said: “Ask for Angela is a great campaign that we will be continuing to promote and work with our hospitality sector to support. With the nightlife in the city returning, especially now our student populations are back, this campaign is well-known among all of our licensed venues who will be able to support anyone who feels vulnerable.”