Former adult support worker from Wolverhampton to brave the shave for charity

Ready to Brave the Shave to raise money for Macmillan, (right) Joanne Green, who has been inspired to do it after (left) her mother Ann Rollason, both of Lanesfield, Wolverhampton, was treated for breast cancer.

Mother-of-two Joanne Green, aged 34, of Lanesfield, is planning to have her hair cut to raise funds for Macmillan.

She also plans to donate her tresses, which measure 15,.5 inches, to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides wigs to children undergoing chemotherapy cancer treatment.

Joanne, said: "In March this year my mother, Ann Rollason, , aged 69, who also lives in Wolverhampton, was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery and radiotherapy.

"She was scared that she would lose her hair if she had chemotherapy but it turned out she did not need the treatment.

"I told her I would shave my hair off if she lost hers so that that she would not feel self-conscious.

"Although my mother did not lose her hair I decided to continue with having my hair cut off and hope to raise at least £300 for Macmillan through a shaven profile on the charity website.

"People will also be able to donate on the day when I have my hair shaved off at Lanesfield Methodist Church at noon on October 9.

"My hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust.

"During the event at the Methodist Church there will be stalls with bakes and, as I do pebble painting as a hobby, and crochet I will be selling some of my crafts.

"Other members of the Craft Club will also be supporting me and selllng cards and other items.