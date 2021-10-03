Man bailed after woman seriously injured by dog in Wolverhampton

The incident took place at a house in Grosvenor Road. Photo: SnapperSK

The victim, believed to be aged in her late 60s or early 70s, was taken to hospital having suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a dog attack in Grosvenor Road.

It happened at around 2pm on Thursday with the dog, which police understand lived in the property with the victim and was believed to be a Japanese Akita, later "humanely destroyed" at the scene.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, but he has now been bailed by police.