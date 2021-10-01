Neighbours left in shock after woman suffers life-changing injuries in dog attack

Residents have expressed their shock and sadness at the incident on Grosvenor Road. Photo: Snapper SK

The victim, who is believed to be aged in her late 60s or early 70s, suffered life-changing injuries in the attack on Grosvenor Road in Wolverhampton on Thursday.

West Midlands Police confirmed the dog, believed to be a Japanese Akita, was "humanely destroyed at the scene", while a 40-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

Neighbours of the woman living on Grosvenor Road have spoken of their shock at the incident and their sadness at both the injuries suffered by the woman and the death of the dog.

A woman living nearby, who didn't want to be named, said she had heard the dog barking in her back garden the night before.

She said: "The dog was making a lot of noise while it was raining and I think it had been left outside all night.

"I didn't see or hear the incident as I was out at work, but I came back to see a police car outside the house and I later found out what had happened.

"It's really awful to hear about and I feel bad for the woman and hope she is getting better."

The woman suffered life-changing injuries in the mauling. Photo: SnapperSK

Another local resident, who didn't want to be named, said the first she had heard about the incident was the sound of sirens coming up the road.

She said: "I didn't know what had happened, but there were suddenly a lot of police cars coming up the road, as well as an ambulance.

"I'm really shocked to hear what has happened and I really hope she recovers from what has happened."

A resident living a few doors down, who didn't want to be named, said he had heard barking from the house the night before and seen an ambulance rushing up the road.

He said: "I could hear the dog the night before as it was barking very loudly.

"I saw the ambulance and wondered what was going on, and it was a neighbour who told me about the attack and the dog being put down.