Petrol station boss says increased fuel price due to higher delivery costs

The Texaco garage on Dudley Street in Blakenhall, Wolverhampton, had been seen selling unleaded petrol for 149.9p a litre and diesel for 155.9p a litre on Monday.

The prices were subsequently lowered the following day to 135.9p for unleaded and 138.9p for diesel, and a spokesman for the station has said the one-day increase was due to having to pay a higher delivery rate.

He said: "We had to wait seven days to get the delivery and that delivery was on a priority basis because I had to pay upfront to get the delivery and the cost was quite high.

"My buying cost was high and that affects my business because we are an independent petrol station, and if people aren't coming in to buy any services such as water and coffee, we are making a loss.

"For that one day, we are not setting the price up, we are making our minimum margin, which is two or three pence a litre maximum."

The spokesman said the prices had been high for the one day to cover the running costs of the business.

He said: "We have to survive and we have to cover the cost because we have extra costs such as employee salaries, business rates, electricity, bills and maintenance.

"That was the reason for the prices being higher as, otherwise, we can't make any money."