Major firms lined up for city jobs fair

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson

The event, which is being hosted by Stuart Anderson MP, will include representatives from Severn Trent, Western Power Distribution, the Armed Forces, Wolverhampton Council, West Midlands Police and the 2022 Commonwealth Games team.

Wolverhampton South West MP Mr Anderson said the event would be a "unique occasion for like-minded businesses to network and for local people to explore the range of job opportunities and careers available locally".

He said: "As our recovery from Covid-19 gathers pace, it is right to focus on getting more people back into work and employment, while continuing to support the elderly and vulnerable.

"That is why I have teamed up with some of Wolverhampton’s most successful businesses to showcase the range of careers and jobs that are available across our great city.