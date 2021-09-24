Students grab a jab at vaccine bus

Aoife O'Kane, 21, after having the Covid-19 vaccine at the pop-up centre.

The University of Wolverhampton has urged students to get their vaccinations as soon as possible, with the vaccination site close to the campus in an effort to make it as easy as possible for students to get their jabs.

Aoife O'Kane, an illustration student at the University of Wolverhampton, had their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the site on (23 Sep).

The 21-year-old said: "It was really approachable which helped to make it a lot more comfortable. It was a really chilled atmosphere.

The staff were really lovely and friendly, which helped with any nerves."

Aoife was supported by another student, Callie Williams, 21, who has already had her vaccine but wanted to support her friend.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "We want to encourage all students to grab a jab if they haven’t done so already.

"The vaccine bus has set up at Molineux again, which is conveniently close to the university and nearby halls of residence.

"With students coming back to uni, or starting a new course, there will be lots of mixing and an increased risk of transmission so it is important that as many people as possible are fully vaccinated.

"If you haven’t had your first dose yet, or if you’re now due your second one, eight weeks after the first, please pop along to the vaccine bus whilst it’s at Molineux this week."

And Professor Julia Clarke, deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Wolverhampton, said: "Here at the University, we are doing everything we can to continue to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“One of the key things we can all do to keep ourselves and everyone in our community safe, is to get vaccinated.

"This small simple action will save lives, reduce risks and help ensure staff and students are protected we can all continue to can enjoy the full vibrancy and creativity our University has to offer."

The University of Wolverhampton has also organised pop-up vaccine clinics at the Walsall campus's Boulevard Lounge, on weekdays from 9am to 5pm until October 1.

Anyone over the age of 18 can have their first or second dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca, and there is no need to be registered with a local GP.

The vaccine bus will be outside the Molineux Stadium from Friday, September 24 to Sunday, September 26 from 11am until 6pm.