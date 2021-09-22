Diversions and delays after water pipe beneath city road bursts

Workmen fix a burst water main on Ednam Road in Wolverhampton.

The pipe beneath Ednam Road in Wolverhampton burst at around 5.53am on Wednesday leading to the area closed off as Severn Trent engineers worked to bring it under control.

Buses using Ednam Road have been forced to divert along nearby Goldthorn Hill Road, with no services available for the 25 or 27 buses along Dudding Road, Patricia Avenue and Ednam Road.

The burst water pipe was isolated and brought under control by 8.12am, with engineers staying onsite to repair the pipe.

A spokesperson for Transport For West Midlands said: "Due to a burst water main on Ednam Road in Wolverhampton, NX West Midlands services 25 & 27 are diverting.

"There will be no service along Dudding Road, Patricia Avenue, and Ednam Road. Use Goldthorn Hill Road instead."

Severn Trent has also taken to its website to offer an apology about the disruption to customers in the area near Ednam Road.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’d like to apologise to customers living and working near Ednam Road in Wolverhampton, who may have been affected by a burst water pipe early this morning.

"The burst was quickly brought under control and has not resulted in any of our customers having their water supplies interrupted.

"Now we’ve isolated the burst, we’re working hard to repair the pipe.

"To keep our team and other road users safe a temporary road closure has been put in place for now.