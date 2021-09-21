Missing Wolverhampton cat found 130 miles away after four-month adventure

Jessica Walmsley from Foxcotte Vets with Dexter

Dexter had been missing from his home near Wolverhampton for four months before he was handed in to Foxcotte Vets in Ludgershall, in Wiltshire.

Jess Walmsley, an animal care assistant at the practice, was shocked to find three-year-old Dexter’s home address after scanning his microchip.

And owner Jo Walker was equally stunned to find her missing moggie had turned up so far from home and so long after disappearing.

The Walkers were left devastated when rescue cat Dexter disappeared and a major search, including a social media appeal and posting flyers, failed to find him.

Jo said: “There was no sign of him anywhere and you do lose hope."

Dexter had been missing from his family home near Wolverhampton for four months

It’s thought that Dexter eventually got into a works vehicle and then got loose at a service station on the M6 motorway.

“Dexter was brought into us by a driver who had come across him there,” said Jess.

“Apparently, Dexter was sitting by the side of the motorway and when the man opened the car door, he just jumped in and stayed for the journey down here.

“When the man came in with him, I scanned him and was amazed when the owner’s details came up as being so far away.

“I called and left a message and when they called back, they couldn’t believe that he had turned up here. They were quite emotional.”

Dexter had been missing from his family home near Wolverhampton for four months

While they waited for the owners to make the three-hour trip to collect him the next day, Jess ensured Dexter didn’t pine in his strange surroundings.

Jess said: “I live quite close to the surgery, so I popped in late at night to give him another feed and check he was okay.

“He was such a lovely cat. While we were waiting the next day, he was happily rolling around on the desks in the office.”

Jo and her daughter Ashleigh were thrilled to be re-united before making the long trip home. Jo added: “He settled back into home really well, pestering me for food and he still likes cuddles."

Now Foxcotte, part of My Family Vets, are urging all owners to have their pets microchipped to ensure they can have equally happy reunions should they get lost.

It’s thought that the kind-hearted driver who picked up Dexter may have been keen to keep him if no owner could be found. But Jess says it just goes to show why pets must be microchipped.

Jess added: “Dexter was very lucky to have a registered microchip and one where the owner’s details were up to date.