School praised after taking steps to get out of special measures

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre joins pupils at St Teresa’s Catholic Primary Academy who were aiming high at their Health and Sports Festival.

Ofsted inspectors visited St Teresa’s Catholic Primary Academy in Parkfields in the summer term and found that academy leaders and the St Francis and St Clare Multi-Academy Company 'want the very best for all pupils'.

During the two-day visit, they reviewed all aspects of the school’s curriculum, support for disadvantaged pupils, Early Years provision and the quality of education.

They found that leaders at all levels ‘understand the school’s strengths and the areas for improvement' and are 'taking appropriate action to address the areas identified' in the previous inspection.

Staff are also making the ‘most of every opportunity to extend pupils’ vocabulary through reading activities and in other subjects'.

The school was placed into special measures in March 2020 and is working closely with the Wolverhampton Council's School Improvement Team to bring about the necessary improvements.

Acting principal Stacy McHale said: "Despite the restrictions and disruption of Covid-19 this year, St Teresa’s staff and pupils have risen to the challenge of working hard to catch up on any lost learning.

"We are proud of our progress to date and the Ofsted report highlights our work on the curriculum, standards, assessment for learning, basic skills and the increasing range of cultural capital opportunities such as our Health and Sports Festival and History Museum projects.

"The children of St Teresa’s are an asset to the city of Wolverhampton and it is our duty to provide the very best for them."

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for education and skills, said: "It is great news for children and families at St Teresa's Academy that inspectors have reported that the school is heading in the right direction.