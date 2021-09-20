Milestone celebrated as first section of tram track installed outside Wolverhampton railway station

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands celebrates the achievements on site in Wolverhampton with Nigel Baker, MMA Project Engineering Assurance Manager; Councillor Stephen Simkins, City of Wolverhampton Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for City Economy; Stephanie Reid, MMA Senior Quantity Surveyor and Councillor Greg Brackenridge, Mayor of Wolverhampton.

Some 40 metres of double track has been installed on Railway Drive as progress on the Wolverhampton City Centre Metro extension continues to move forward.

Last week also saw the installation of the extension's switch and crossing, an intricate section of rail that allows trams to move from one track to another, following days of construction outside the new-look station building.

The final phase of main construction for the scheme is currently taking place outside the revamped Station Plaza following completion of the city's new railway station earlier this summer.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "I am delighted to see that significant progress continues to be made on the City Centre Metro extension.

"It was just a few short weeks ago that the team were celebrating a successful concrete pour on the project, and so it is brilliant that we are now marking another important milestone with track already laid for the extension.

"This scheme will make a real different to the West Midlands, both by improving public transport links for commuters, as well as boosting our economy and creating and protecting local jobs."

Councillor Stephen Simkins,deputy leader of the City of Wolverhampton Council and cabinet member for city economy, said: "Connecting the Metro to the very front door of our brand new railway station is what our award-winning interchange project,to deliver the very best connectivity between all modes of transport, is all about.

"I am delighted to see the first sections of track being laid in the Station Plaza.

"The new Interchange is already proving to be a game-changer for Wolverhampton by helping to attract the first Government department headquarters outside of Whitehall, at the i9 building, next to the railway station and Metro.

"It is a big part of how we are re-imagining and re-inventing our city centre to help boost the local economy, create jobs and make the most of our canalside areas, where we have major housing plans."

The Midland Metro Alliance, working on behalf of Transport for West Midlands, returned to the city centre in June to carry out a series of works to complete the project ahead of the line opening for passenger service.