Wolverhampton junction targeted in road safety operation

Sgt Jon Butler from the Road Harm Prevention Team marshals the scene at Parkfield Road in Wolverhampton for Operation Safer Junction

Officers from the Road Harm Prevention Team spent the day at Parkfield Road in Wolverhampton as part of Operation Safer Junction.

The operation is part of the National Police Chief Council's vulnerable road user week of action and has seen the team go to well-known hotspots across the region to stop and deal with vehicles who put other road users at risk.

Sergeant Jon Butler from West Midlands Police was leading the operation on Parkfield Road, which runs between Blakenhall and Ettingshall in Wolverhampton, and spoke about the work of the operation.

He said: "We are going around the West Midlands and conducting activities to promote safer road use for our vulnerable road users, which are pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders and trying to encourage that shared space on the road.

"That means being in a position where you can go and use the road network without fearing that you're going to come into confrontation with another road user."

Sgt Butler said Parkfield Road had been picked as a location because collision data highlighted it as one of those where there was a high level of accidents, as well as red light jumpers. It has also been identified as being particularly difficult for pedestrians to cross.

He said the operation had seen officers check for violations of red light compliance, as well as checking the side roads along Parkfield Road for potential offences and officers on foot talking to pedestrians.

A member of the Road Harm Prevention Teams stops and talks to a driver during Operation Safer Junction

He said: "We're looking for offences which, for example, see vehicles contravene the give way signs, which puts them and other cars at risk of a collision.

"Other offences include heavy window tints, which obscure the view, and officers on foot have been stopping pedestrians to engage with them as they're approaching the busy junction, in order to advise them about not being on their mobile phone when crossing.

"It's all been about getting the message out about being safer on the roads and avoiding unnecessary injuries and collisions."

The operation has coincided with Project Edward day, which aims to continue a theme of "'Every Day Without A Road Death'.

Sgt Butler said the operation had been well-received by the public, with homeowners along Parkfield Road especially happy to see the work going on.

He said: "Homeowners have come to us and said they really welcome us being here, with one praising it as her son has to cross the road every day and he's horrified at what she sees on a daily basis.