Students evacuated from Wolverhampton College after fire starts in toilets

Firefighters were called to Wolverhampton College's campus on Paget Road at around 1pm on Wednesday.
Crews from Wolverhampton and Tettenhall stations discovered a small fire in the toilets on the second floor of one of the buildings.
Firefighters arrived within five minutes of the original call, using breathing apparatus and a hose reel to approach and safely extinguish the fire.
One student, who wished to remain anonymous, said a boy started the fire by accident.
"The news circulating City of Wolverhampton College is that a teenage student boy was playing with a lighter and some toilet roll in the loos and started the fire by accident. It was found by an ex-student who was visiting the college," they said.
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said they did not attend the site. There have been no reported injuries.