Kick off for JW Hunt cup delayed by Covid-19 pandemic

The Beacon centre is supported by the JW Hunt Cup

The JW Hunt cup was launched in 1926 and since then has been entertaining crowds on the region’s non-league scene every year, all while raising £369,000 for sight loss charity, the Beacon Centre for the Blind.

It was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but the organisers vowed to keep on raising funds for the Wolverhampton-based charity and have this week donated £7,000 in aid of Beacon.

JW Hunt Cup president Alex Hamil said: “We’re delighted that we’ve been able to continue fundraising even while we haven’t been able to get on the pitch and we’d like to thank everyone who has supported us.

“The cup is restarting this month and we’re all incredibly excited. We wish all the teams the best of luck!”

Beacon Centre chief executive Lisa Cowley added: "The dedication shown by the team behind the JW Hunt Cup is simply incredible and we so appreciate their support particularly when they haven’t been able to play since last year.

“We are so pleased the teams can get back on the pitch this season and we look forward to following their progress in the coming months."

The cup is named in memory of founder John William Hunt, owner of the Chillington Tool Company, who died before the inaugural competition was completed.

The competition has its own museum housed at Molineux in the Steve Bull Stand.