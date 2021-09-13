A fire service drone shows hot spots in the fire on Sunday. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Around 70 firefighters from around 10 crews worked throughout Sunday to tackle the blaze on Fox's Lane, near the A449 Stafford Road, with smoke pouring out of all parts of the building.

And although the blaze is now thought to have been extinguished, four crews were set to remain at the site throughout on Monday checking for any signs of hot spots.

The call came in at 10.30am on Sunday with plumes of smoke emerging from the International Conference & Banqueting Centre (ICB). Nobody was injured and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

A row of fire engines could be seen on the street as crews fought the blaze at the site, voted "West Midlands Wedding Venue of the Year" last year.

Firefighters look into the building off Fox's Lane. Photo: SnapperSK

Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the International Conference & Banqueting Centre (ICB) on Sunday. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said on Monday: "Some crews remain at Fox's Lane, Wolves since the incident yesterday. No signs of any hot spots now, they're monitoring the site.

"Early on, with smoke throughout the building, our drones allowed us to quickly confirm the main seat of fire so crews could locate and access it.

"Our crews remain on-site monitoring the premises and digging out is expected to take place this morning with four crews remaining on scene for some time.

"No persons were involved and investigations into the cause are ongoing."

Specialist technical rescue officers were seen cutting into the side of the building to gain access as fire chiefs urged people to avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile thermal images from a fire service drone showed how the hottest part of the fire appeared to be in part of the building next to the canal.

Ten fire crews were sent on Sunday. Photo: SnapperSK

An incident response vehicle from West Midlands Ambulance Service was also present, but everyone had been accounted for.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a fire on Fox's Lane, Wolverhampton at 11.21am on Sunday.

"We sent two paramedic officers and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene. However, there were no patients requiring treatment."