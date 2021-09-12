70 firefighters battle major blaze at Wolverhampton industrial estate

By Thomas Parkes

Around 70 firefighters are tackling a major fire at a unit on an industrial estate in Wolverhampton.

Fox's Lane. Photo: Google
Fox's Lane. Photo: Google

A total of 10 emergency crews from across the region have been called out to tackle the blaze on Fox's Lane.

The call came in at 10.30am with a large four-storey building on fire on the estate, a fire spokesman confirmed.

Fire chiefs took to social media to urge people to avoid the area if possible whilst they tackle the blaze.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We are currently dealing with a large incident at Fox's Lane, Heathtown in Wolverhampton. We have 10 appliances plus specialist equipment in use. Please avoid this area if possible if you are local to this incident."

Nobody has been injured and everyone has been accounted for.

Firefighters were continuing to battle the blaze at 12.30pm.

More to follow.

