Car ends on top of another in Sunday morning Wolverhampton crash

Two cars were left with major damage in a crash where one vehicle ended on top of another in Wolverhampton.

Firefighters at the scene on Sunday morning. Photo: Wolverhampton Fire
The damage happened when a car crashed into two parked cars on Sunday morning.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene on Goldthorne Hill just before 7am.

Firefighters, from Bilston and Wolverhampton stations, made the vehicles safe after attending the incident.

Images from the scene showed a blue car left without a driver's side front wheel, resting on top of a white car, surrounded by debris.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Two crews attended an RTC – a crew from Bilston and a crew from Wolverhampton attended.

"One car had collided with two other parked cars which were unoccupied."

