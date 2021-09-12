Car ends on top of another in Sunday morning Wolverhampton crash

Firefighters at the scene on Sunday morning. Photo: Wolverhampton Fire

The damage happened when a car crashed into two parked cars on Sunday morning.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene on Goldthorne Hill just before 7am.

Firefighters, from Bilston and Wolverhampton stations, made the vehicles safe after attending the incident.

Images from the scene showed a blue car left without a driver's side front wheel, resting on top of a white car, surrounded by debris.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Two crews attended an RTC – a crew from Bilston and a crew from Wolverhampton attended.