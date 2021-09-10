Six prison staff from HMP Featherstone in Wolverhampton push camper-van for mental health charity

In the van steering is Lin Hingley and pushing is: Oakland Riley, Herbert Toro, Nick Hudson, Liam Higgins, Shaun Scott and Vanessa James..

They showed off their strength by pushing a campervan a staggering eight miles around the perimeter of the prison.

In a herculean show of strength the six members of the physical education department managed to complete the challenge of 20 laps around the prison two hours 15 minutes.

Their aim was to complete an eight mile distance, the equivalent mileage between the prison and Walsall Manor Hospital while raising funds for Mental Health UK.

Simon Love, aged 24, from Wolverhampton, who founded Sponsored Breaks, with the aim of offering the chance of a campervan holiday to key-workers, volunteers, police and probation staff, said: "The vehicle was heavier than we thought it would be but we managed to complete the challenge.

"We had a drinks break and an ice-cream van visited when we approached the midway point and we were cheered on by prison staff.

"The Governors of the prison, Laura Whitehurst, Simon Tilling, Victoria Smith and Darren Johnson took turns at steering the vehicle as we provided the man-power instead of horse-power.

"We are hoping to raise more than £500 through the virginfundraising site and have other sponsored events planned for later this year.

"Thanks to Sponsored Breaks they will also be giving away a free break for nurses at Walsall Man Hospital Mental Health Department.

"As well as seeking more donations for the mental health charity we are also hoping that local business bosses will come forward to back Sponsored Breaks so that we can help more worthy families enjoy a well-deserved break and even purchase more vehicles.

"Our next event will be a raffle we plan to hold at the end of the month."