Wolves head coach Bruno Lage calls on people to get their Covid-19 vaccines

Wolves boss Bruno Lage. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

The Portuguese coach made the call after receiving both jabs himself – as the vaccine bus returned to Molineux Stadium to help boost uptake.

The bus, located in the Stan Cullis Stand car park opposite Asda, will be administering jabs to people over 18 from today up until Sunday.

Bruno Lage said: "I arrived here with no vaccine and I’ve already taken two. All my players go as well because I go with them. Here, it’s not a question. We all need to do the best thing to come to normal life.

"That’s why I did it and that’s why all my players did it. It’s important for all the world, not only the players. The quicker we can return to the normal world, I think will be good for everyone."

The vaccine bus, which has been touring Wolverhampton, was last at the Wolves ground over two months ago. It means anyone who received their vaccine during the last visit have been urged by health chiefs to come back and get their second jab.

The bus will be there today from 1pm until 6pm and then on Friday to Sunday between 11am until 6pm.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "I’d like to thank Wolves for supporting our efforts to get our city vaccinated and for hosting the vaccine bus once again.

"The vaccine bus was popular last time it was at the Molineux, so now, just over eight weeks later, is a good time for anyone who had their vaccine then to come along and get their second dose.

"Having two doses offers the highest level of protection from serious illness and reduces the chances of you passing coronavirus on. The bus is also offering first and second doses to anyone over 18 and has Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines available."

Councillor Jaspal added: “With infection rates currently high, it is important that anyone who has not yet been vaccinated does so as soon as possible. Although 16- and 17-year olds are now eligible, they can’t get their jab at the bus, but can do so at other walk-in clinics across the city.”