RAF museum apprentice flies in to help out charity

Harry Stant, RAF Cosford apprentice and Hayley Powell, senior community fundraiser at Haven

They were made and donated to the charity by Harry Stant, an apprentice at the RAF Cosford Museum.

During lockdown Harry wanted a project that would keep him busy and put his time to good use, so he decided to create miniature ride-on aircrafts for the children.

The miniature aircraft designs are based on the First World War Bristol M1c and Fokker Eindecker and were made using items Harry had at home.

The undercarriage was made from an old bed frame, the wheels came from a wheelbarrow and the front of the Bristol was made from a frying pan.

It took Harry five weeks to complete the project, with a little help from his father.

He said: “I chose to give the aircraft to The Haven as they had helped me help a friend in need the year prior, and I wanted to give something back.

"I thought they would bring the children lots of enjoyment at what is a really difficult time in their lives.”

Hayley Powell, senior community fundraiser at The Haven, said: "The pandemic has been a particular difficult time for children, especially for those who have had to flee their homes and all that is familiar to them.

"Children are often the silent victims of domestic abuse, with 90 per cent of incidents taking place when the child was in the same or adjacent room.

"Donations like this provide a much-needed opportunity for the children in refuge to play outside, make friends, and most importantly it allows them to just be children again.

"We are so grateful Harry has chosen to donate these unique mini aircraft for the children in refuge to enjoy.

"These children have been through a difficult and distressing time; made even harder by the impacts of the pandemic.

"They will provide hours of fun and will be enjoyed by children that stay at The Haven for years to come.