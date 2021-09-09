Line-up for major music festival in Wolverhampton revealed after it was postponed due to Covid-19

Mark Berry aka Bez and Shaun Ryder of The Happy Mondays perform on stage at Camp Bestival 2012, Lulworth Castle - Dorset.

The city's first ever Creation Day Festival had been due to take place at West Park in May – but it was postponed until May 28 and 29 2022.

The move was made allow more people to enjoy the gig safely amid the virus – with organisers now revealing the line-up for the popular event.

It will see the likes of the Happy Mondays, Echo & The Bunnymen, Friendly Fires, IDLES, Ash and Black Grape take to the stage at the park.

The festival has also been given a major boost with a brand new three-year partnership with Utilita, with the event renamed the Utilita Creation Day festival.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “I am delighted that we are able to announce the line-up for our first ever Utilita Creation Day Festival, and that we have been able to secure a three-year sponsorship deal for the event.

“We have some fantastic names on the bill and it promises to be an amazing attraction to look forward to in 2022.

“After the past year, we’ve all needed a light at the end of the tunnel and we all deserve a chance to enjoy ourselves. For fans of great music, Utilita Creation Day Festival offers that opportunity.

“It’s also one of the ways we can boost our city economy and show our visitors the fantastic events we have to offer. With the festival, the Commonwealth Games cycling trial, the opening of the refurbished Civic Halls and the Cazoo Players Championship for snooker fans, 2022 is certainly shaping up to be a very exciting events year.”

The two-day event has been organised by the council in partnership with Toura Toura Festivals and Alan McGee, who founded the iconic Creation Records label in 1983 and has worked with the likes of Primal Scream, The Jesus and Mary Chain and Oasis.

Next year’s festival will see stars from Creation Records join forces with other well-known bands to perform their biggest hits. Performers playing on Saturday are rock band IDLES, Echo & the Bunnymen, Cast, Glasvegas and Echobelly as well as new artists Shambolics, The Illicits and Clockworks.

Acts lined up for Sunday are 90s legends Happy Mondays, Friendly Fires, Ash, Black Grape, Sleeper, The Wedding Present as well as up and coming performers Marquis Drive, Grandma’s House and Cat SFX.

The line-up includes a Utilita Creation Day Festival exclusive as it will be the first time that frontman Shaun Ryder has performed with his two bands, Happy Mondays and Black Grape, at one festival.

Mr McGee said: “I'm very pleased to be asked again by City of Wolverhampton Council & Toura Toura Festivals to curate the Utilita Creation Day Festival 2022.

“It’s great to see that most of the bands that missed out on playing due to Covid restrictions this year, have all agreed to come back and play in 2022 with the fantastic addition of IDLES."

Other attractions at the two-day event include a fairground and a wide variety of food and drink stalls. Support for festival goers with access requirements will be available.

Jem Maidment, Utilita’s chief marketing officer, said: "As a long-time backer, we understand the social, cultural and economic importance of the UK’s live music industry – and the battering it has taken during the pandemic. That’s why we are truly thrilled to be playing a part in its recovery by sponsoring the most exciting new festival of the decade.

"Sharing your love of live music, it’s wonderful to be working with one of the industry’s most iconic figures in Alan McGee. Music fans in the Black Country are in for a real treat in 2022.

"We’re also delighted to be partnering with Wolverhampton Council to work on green initiatives. They share our vision around what we want to deliver in the wider community, from energy efficiency campaigns to support for local food banks and staff volunteering programmes."

Existing tickets for the festival will automatically transfer to the 2022 event. Customers who would like a refund or wish to move their tickets between days can request a refund from Ticketmaster directly via My Account and then rebook.