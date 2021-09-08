Bearded Runner taking on 32 marathons in 32 days for Wolverhampton wrestler's trust

Henry Ainsley aka The Bearded Runner will be running 32 marathons in 32 days from John O’Groats to Lands End for Jet Singh Trust

Henry Ainsley aka the Bearded Runner will be attempting to complete 32 marathons ion 32 days in aid of the Wombourne-based charity Jet Singh Trust, by running from John O’ Groats, in Scotland, Lands End, in Cornwall.

The trust has almost collected half of its £100,000 target by applying for grants, from donations and organising events.

He will be setting off on the Mending Fences challenge on September 20 along a route which will bring him through Stourbridge and Kidderminster from October 15 to 18 when members of the trust will join him on the road.

As part of the effort a sponsored virtual run has also been made available for supporters who would like to participate in a physical activity and raise money at the same time to help males struggling to overcome mental health issues.

The trust was set up in memory of Wolverhampton wrestler Jatinder ‘Jet’ Singh Chatha, who died in 2016 at the age of 32.

The project was launched to stretch residents' fitness and mental health capabilities and tackle post traumatic stress and raise suicide prevention awareness.

Jet's sister Nita Kaur, of Stourbridge, said that the trust has joined forces with Mr Ainsley, an experienced fundraising runner, to help to reach the target.

"Some of the money will go towards installing benches across the country listing helpline numbers to encourage help those feeling in low mood to get help by phoning to speak to a counsellor.

"Sometimes people are in trouble and in need of help, but they don't know where to go or who to call to get support," Ms Kaur said.

Proceeds from the latest campaign titled mend will go towards suicide prevention courses,

The Jet Singh Trust, will be part of the United community programme set up for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Jet competed for England in the 2002 games held in Manchester where narrowly missed out on a medal place.