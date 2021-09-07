Residents evacuated as three-metre deep sinkhole opens up in front garden

The scene after a sinkhole appeared at Millfields Road, Bilston

The hole, around three metres deep and three metres wide, appeared on Millfields Road in Ettingshall, Wolverhampton, on Monday evening.

The residential road was closed off as a result and neighbours from three houses had to be temporarily moved out of their homes, Wolverhampton Council said.

The residents all live between the canal bridge and Chem Road.

Meanwhile The Coal Authority has been carrying out emergency work to fill in the hole, which is deep enough for workers to need a ladder to climb down.

The road was closed off for safety reasons by Wolverhampton Council as emergency work was carried out on the hole by The Coal Authority.

The Coal Authority said the sinkhole is a crown hole – associated with a shallow coal mine workings collapse, and not a vertical mine shaft.

Not every night you can go see a sinkhole round the corner from your house.

Could make for a nice water feature to be honest.@ExpressandStar i can confirm no demons have come out of it yet. #bilston #Wolverhampton #sinkhole pic.twitter.com/E1ioLidF3u — Alistair D Johnson (@Bobcat1939) September 6, 2021

Workers were at the scene throughout Tuesday with heavy machinery next to the hole, which is partly in the pavement and partly in a front garden.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: “After a significant void – approximately three metres deep by three metres wide appeared on Millfields Road in Bilston [on Monday evening], council teams acted fast to close the road for safety reasons and enable emergency works.

“Affected residents from three properties between the canal bridge and Chem Road were temporarily relocated.

“The Coal Authority now believe the void to be a crown hole, associated with a shallow coal mine workings collapse, and not a vertical mine shaft.

"They will continue to infill the collapse and repair the damaged sewers over the coming days.