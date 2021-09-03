Student organises refugee donation drive in Wolverhampton

Rev Richard Skinner, Fahim Zazai, Rattan Bhorjee, Yvonne Sheldon and Joy Holden.

Mr Bhorjee, 22, asked himself 'what can I do?' as carnage unfolded in Afghanistan, after working with refugees for four years through the University of Warwick's Student Action for Refugees (STAR) society.

The young student from Penn, Wolverhampton, teamed up with former Wolverhampton Councillor Martin Waite to launch the project. He was also assisted by Councillor Obaida Ahmed.

Mr Bhorjee said: "I saw a Coventry charity asking for donations and reached out to Martin Waite to ask 'what can we do for the common good?'."

Mr Waite reached out to pastor Richard Skinner and helped to organise the donation drive at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Wolverhampton, which will take place every Wednesday and Sunday from 2pm until 5pm.

Volunteers have been overwhelmed by the response to their campaign, with a poster advertising the drive receiving over 150 shares online.

They have already received ample amounts of adults' clothing. Therefore, they are requesting a focus on good quality children and baby's clothing in any size, alongside toys and nappies.

Tinned food, such as red kidney beans, chickpeas, and tomatoes, is in demand for its long shelf life and easy storage. They are also requesting basmati rice, lentils, and flour. All food products should be non-perishable and in date.

Household appliances in demand include kettles, toasters, dishes, plates, and cups.

Toiletries are also a huge priority, and Mr Bhorjee wants to stress that there will be a need for female sanitary products, which are often forgotten in donation drives.

The UK government has pledged to take at least 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan, after a brutal Taliban takeover in August, several of whom will be arriving in the Black Country for a new, safer life.

Donations are being taken at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Wolverhampton, where they will be collected by the Afghan Community and Welfare Centre, who have been supporting refugees in Walsall and the Black Country amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.