Wolverhampton Pride event postponed after headline act Nadine Coyle pulls out

The popular event had been due to descend on the city this Saturday after it had to be cancelled last year as a result of the pandemic.
But now it has been pushed back – although no date has been officially set – with ticket holders for the event receiving full refunds.
A statement by the organisers of Wolves Pride said: "Due to headline act Nadine Coyle announcing that she is no longer able to perform, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone Wolves LGBT+ Pride 2021 which was due to take place on Saturday.
"We know this will be disappointing news for people who wanted to see Nadine and ticket holders will receive full refunds. Discussions will now take place with representatives of the city's LGBT+ community with a view to organising a pride event in the autumn that celebrates the fantastic diversity of our city."