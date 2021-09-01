Wolverhampton Pride event postponed after headline act Nadine Coyle pulls out

A previous Wolverhampton Pride event

The popular event had been due to descend on the city this Saturday after it had to be cancelled last year as a result of the pandemic.

But now it has been pushed back – although no date has been officially set – with ticket holders for the event receiving full refunds.

A statement by the organisers of Wolves Pride said: "Due to headline act Nadine Coyle announcing that she is no longer able to perform, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone Wolves LGBT+ Pride 2021 which was due to take place on Saturday.