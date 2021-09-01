Wolverhampton music venue taken off market after failing to sell at auction

By Peter MadeleyWolverhamptonPublished:

A landmark city centre venue that has hosted bands including Kaiser Chiefs, Arctic Monkeys and Coldplay has been taken off the market after failing to reach its target price at auction.

The former Little Civic in North Street, Wolverhampton, has most recently been run as Blossoms

The Little Civic on North Street, Wolverhampton, was put up for sale after the building’s owner moved out of the city to pursue other business interests.

It went under the hammer with auctioneers Bond Wolfe in July with a guide price of £325,000 but was not sold.

Owner Sean Westwood is now planning to keep the venue and has taken it off the market.

The venue was formerly run by Wolverhampton Council and was a top indie club for years, hosting hundreds of bands.

Documents accompanying the lot at auction described it as "a prominent landmark three-storey corner property of brick construction and dating from 1874".

"Originally known as the Little Civic, it hosted numerous bands including the Kaiser Chiefs, Artic Monkeys and Coldplay.

"More recently it has traded as Blossoms, a popular bar, club and live music venue. It is currently configured to provide on the ground floor a main bar area with attractive bar servery, kitchen, male and female WC's and cellar/beer chiller.

"Having a separate entrance, the first floor comprises main club area, bar, DJ booth, male and female WC's and storage.

"On the second floor, and also having a separate entrance, are seven rooms and a separate WC.

"These are currently unused but are considered suitable for future expansion or conversion subject to any necessary planning permission."

It adds that the property is currently let by way of a 10-year lease, with rent of £35,000 per annum.

Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

