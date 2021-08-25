Revamp planned for city's 'forgotten' war memorial

Councillor Mike Hardacre is using ward funds to repair the war memorial at the old site of the Trinity Methodist Church on Compton Road

The century-old First World War memorial cross at the junction of Compton Road and Crawford Road, Wolverhampton, sits at the site of the former Trinity Wesleyan Church, which was bulldozed in the mid-1970s to make way for homes.

Councillor Mike Hardacre said residents had pointed out that the monument had fallen into disrepair and had raised concerns over the “spiked” fence around it, prompting him to put forward £3,000 of his ward funds to pay for a revamp.

It is hoped the work will be completed in the coming weeks, in time for a short memorial service there on November 11 to mark Remembrance Day.

Park ward councillor Mr Hardacre said the site had belonged to the church until the land was bought by Accord Housing.

“At it stands no one is willing to take responsibility for its upkeep, so it is effectively an orphan war memorial,” he said.

“There are 22 names on there – including four officers – so that’s 22 families who lived in the Compton/Chapel Ash area who lost people in the First World War.

“In some respects it has been forgotten and residents have pointed out to me that it needs some care and attention.

“It clearly needs looking after and renovating, which is why I am using ward funds to get it back into decent shape.

“The memorial should be kept in a manner that honours those who gave their lives.”

Community campaigner James Brodie, said: “The memorial has sadly fallen into disrepair and the fence around it is really dangerous.

"It’s good to see that some work on it is finally going to take place.”

Mr Hardacre said he had contacted a contractor in a bid to get work started in the coming weeks.

He said plans were already in place for a small service at the site on this year's Remembrance Day.

The memorial was originally unveiled at a ceremony in 1920 and features the inscription ‘Faithful unto Death’.

An order of service describes it as "a Gothic cross standing 20 feet high. The material is red granite, red being the symbolic colour of sacrifice".