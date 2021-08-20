MP tells of Afghan interpreter's ordeal at hands of whip-wielding Taliban thugs

A charter flight from Kabul containing Afghans and British nationals arriving at a Midlands airport on Wednesday

Pat McFadden said the interpreter had been working with the British Army and had permission to come to the UK.

But he and his family were initially unable to reach the airport because Taliban fighters armed with whips were holding back crowds.

The man, his wife and their two children eventually managed to get through the barricades on Thursday and were taken to safety by British forces inside the airport, where it is understood they were preparing to fly to Britain.

Since the Taliban seized control of Kabul on Sunday there has been a desperate scramble to airlift out of the country foreign nationals and Afghans who worked with coalition forces.

It has led to chaotic scenes at Kabul airport, where access is being controlled by heavily armed Taliban militants.

Wolverhampton South East MP Mr McFadden said he and his office had liaised with the Ministry of Defence to support the man and his family, and also ensured they had the right paperwork to leave the country.

Thousands of people have gathered outside Kabul airport this week desperate to flee Afghanistan

He said Britain had a duty to help interpreters who had worked with UK forces and were now "living in fear of Taliban retribution".

"My office and I have been working on this case for some days," he said. "The interpreter and his family had permission to come to the UK but couldn’t reach the airport because the Taliban were holding back the crowd with whips.

“On the first day he was forced back but they tried again and yesterday we received the news that he and his wife and two children had got through and were safely in the hands of the British forces inside the airport.

“I am very grateful to the UK Ambassador who has stayed at his post inside the airport, to his Embassy officials and to our forces inside the airport. They are operating under the most difficult circumstances."

Mr McFadden said he was concerned over how many other interpreters had been unable to get to the airport in Kabul, including those in other parts of the country.

“No one knows how long this operation at the airport will last," he added.