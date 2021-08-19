Wolverhampton's Beat the Street challenge comes to an end after 'amazing' four weeks

A total of 9,579 took part in the city's Beat the Street challenge which schools, teams and individuals walk and cycle to clock up 60,888 miles over four weeks.

And now the challenge has come to an end – with winners announced on the website – people have been encouraged to keep their cards and fobs for future prize draws.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "It has been another amazing game of Beat the Street in Wolverhampton and we’d like to thank everyone who took part.

"This is one of the first times that the game has taken place during the school holidays and we’re delighted that it has proved to be such a hit, with lots of people getting in touch to tell us that they really enjoyed the weekly challenges and getting active with their families.

"I would like to congratulate the winning schools, teams and individuals, and thank everyone who got out and about, visited the Beat Boxes dotted around the city and got tapping.

"We hope that people will continue to enjoy being active, whether that is walking or cycling to school or work or just making time to enjoy physical exercise in the great outdoors."

Beat the Street was delivered by Intelligent Health with funding from the National Lottery via Sport England and formed a key part of the council’s Yo! Summer Festival, which is offering hundreds of events across the city, many free of charge, to keep children, young people and their families active and entertained.