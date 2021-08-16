Signed, sealed and won as Wolves gear helps raise £700

Winner Paul Waddell, left, with John and Louise Clive from the Keg and Comfort, and Jo Bailey from Midlands Air Ambulance WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 15/08/21 .Keg & Comfort, Wolverhampton, has been raising funds for the Midlands Air Ambulance charity both during the lockdown and recently with various raffles and sweepstakes..Their most recent one has been for a Nelson Semedo, WWFC player, framed shirt and boots set to be auctioned off..Pictured is winner Paul Waddell(left) with John and Louise Clive from the Keg and Comfort, and Jo Bailey from Midlands Air Ambulance....

Staff at the Keg & Comfort micropub at Oxley, Wolverhampton, raffled the highly-prized items and have raised £600 for the charity to which they added another £100 raised from previous events.

The winner of the football memorabilia was Paul Waddell, from Darlaston, who was presented with his prized items by Jo Bailey, fundraising manager fro the Midlands Air Ambulance.

Louise Clive, owner of the Keg & Comfort, said: “Paul is a member of St Joseph’s Church community in Darlaston which needs a new roof.

“He said that he was delighted to win and planned to raffle the presentation case again to raise money towards the cost of fixing the roof.

“His winning ticket was drawn by one of our long-standing customers, Mick King, who is retiring and planning to move to Wales.

“Mick is a very regular customer and a character in the pub and we told him that drawing the ticket would be his final duty before saying farewell as he is a massive Wolves fan."

Louise added: “The football shirt, boots and photograph were donated by the football club. We had four people offer to buy it straight from us but we wanted to let as many people as possible have the chance of owning the items.

“I am delighted that Paul is planning to use his prize to do more good works.

“The raffle raised £590 and we added a further £10 to make it up to £600 and then another £100 from previous raffles bringing the total to £700 for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

“We have been raising funds for the charity both during the lockdown and more recently with various raffles and sweepstakes.