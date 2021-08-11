Boy, 4, taken to hospital after dog bite outside Sainsbury's

Police officers at Sainsbury's after the boy was bitten nearby. Photo: SnapperSK

The boy, aged four, was bitten on the hip near Sainsbury's at Bentley Bridge Retail Park in Wednesfield.

He is not thought to have been seriously injured but was taken to hospital for further treatment.

It is understood that the dog involved belonged to a homeless man who was sat collecting money near the supermarket.

The boy was bitten outside Sainsbury's at Bentley Bridge. Photo: SnapperSK

Paramedics and police were sent to the scene on Kenmare Way after the boy was bitten shortly before 11.30am on Wednesday.

The dog is believed to have been seized by police officers.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11:25am on Wednesday to reports of a dog bite on Kenmare Way, Wolverhampton.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene and treated the patient, a boy, for injuries not believed to be serious. The child was conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.