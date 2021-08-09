Appeal to help in search for missing woman

An appeal has gone out to help locate a missing woman.

West Midlands Police have appealed for help in finding Katie Brittain (Image by West Midlands Police)
West Midlands Police has taken to Twitter to ask for public help in locating Katie Brittain from Wolverhampton, who has been missing since Wednesday, August 4.

The 37-year-old is described as 5ft 1ins tall and slim with shoulder length hair and has links in the city to Blakenhall and Whitmore Reans.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Katie Brittain?

"The 37-year-old is missing from Wolverhampton. She has links to Blakenhall and Whitmore Reans

"She’s around 5ft 1ins tall, of slim build and has shoulder length hair.

"If you’ve seen her, please call us on 101."

