Wolverhampton office development completed ahead of arrival of Government headquarters

Ion Development Director, Rob Mason, Senior Architect at Glenn Howells Architects, Fraser Godfrey, GRAHAM Regional Director, Ronan Hughes, and City of Wolverhampton Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for City Economy, Councillor Stephen Simkins, in front of the completed i9 development

The i9 project follows the success of the i10 complex on the opposite side of Railway Drive in the city centre.

Both have been delivered by the council and leading property developer, Ion, and contractor GRAHAM has constructed six floors o office space, including the potential for 5,600 square feet of retail or leisure space.

The building will house the second headquarters of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government on the ground and fourth floors, with agreements close to being finalised with other big-name occupiers to take the remainder of the office space.

It is the first office in the Black Country to be awarded WiredScore Gold certification in recognition of its digital connectivity and infrastructure.and is also excellent rated to guarantee the long-term sustainability of the building and lower any potential impact on the surrounding environment.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, cabinet member for City Economy, said: “The completion of the i9 development, particularly during the pandemic, is another massive achievement for the Council and I am delighted to see our vision become a reality.

Inside i9

“This fantastic development will help us stimulate economic growth in the city, bringing hundreds of jobs and much-needed opportunities for local people in our recovery from the current Covid-19 crisis.

“As well as helping get Wolverhampton back on its feet, it is another step towards our aspirations of creating a commercial district in this area of the city centre.

“The council is at the forefront of recovery for our citizens and the i9 development has attracted prominent occupiers and is helping give investors confidence in Wolverhampton.”

Rob Mason, development director of Ion said:: “It is a delight to see the completion of i9, another milestone in the Interchange scheme's acclaimed regeneration journey.

“It has been important from the outset of this development to deliver a building that is sustainable, flexible and future proofed.

"To successfully marry this very forward-thinking approach to an external building design that fully reflects Wolverhampton’s commercial heritage is a true testament to the skills of the design and construction team.”

The design by Glenn Howells Architects was chosen from ten submitted by UK leading architects and urban design practices in a national design competition.

It has drawn influence from Wolverhampton’s family of red-brick Victorian buildings to provide a complementary, contemporary addition fit for 21st century working life.

Ronan Hughes, regional director of GRAHAM, said: “Setting the standard for offices locally, the building is future fit for the new way of working with modern facilities and digital infrastructure complemented by a sustainable design that acknowledges its impact on the environment."