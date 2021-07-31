MP veteran calls for military changes after inquiry reveals bullying and harassment

Female soldiers - both past and present - have reported experiencing bullying, harassment and discrimination. Stock photo

Stuart Anderson made the call after the Defence Sub-Committee on Women in the Armed Forces found military women continue to face "additional challenges".

And more than three-fifths of women - both veterans and those currently serving – reported experiencing bullying, harassment and discrimination

Now Mr Anderson, who co-authored the report and is a member of the committee, called on Ministers to implement the changes needed to make the service fairer.

The Wolverhampton South West MP said: "As a veteran, I know that serving in our Armed Forces can at times be very demanding. Our survey unearthed the unique and additional challenges faced by women.

"Despite notable exceptions, there are very few specialised support services for female veterans. We are calling on the Government to make it a priority to deliver the necessary changes and to deliver better support for female personnel.

"This will not only strengthen our effectiveness, but ensure that the British values of fairness, equality, and justice are reflected throughout the Armed Forces."

Stuart Anderson, MP for Wolverhampton South West

The inquiry heard from 4,106 women, of whom 1,637 were serving personnel and 2,469 were veterans. It heard that almost 62 per cent experienced bullying, harassment and discrimination - including sexual assault - and around six in 10 didn't report it.

The inquiry heard repeated examples of senior ranks not responding appropriately and almost 40 per cent found their experiences of the complaints system was "extremely poor". And more than half of veteran respondents said that their needs were not being met and they were not understood by civilian employers.

The report further found thousands of women are at risk due to basic failures in uniform, equipment and lack of access to sanitary products. In April, two days after the committee took evidence on this issue, the Government announced that sanitary products would be provided to female personnel deployed abroad.

The committee has since called on the Government to do even more – calling for a reporting an investigation system outside the chain of command and greater accountability in the complaints process.

Members have also urged the Government to roll out female-appropriate uniform and wraparound childcare by the end of next year, consider female-specific health needs, fund specialist support services, ensure veterans benefit fully from services and celebrate female veterans, through memorials, blue plaques and veteran networks.