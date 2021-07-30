Three million jabs given in Black Country, Birmingham and Staffordshire

NHS data show a total of 3,013,123 jabs – first and second doses – have been administered in the region from December 8 last year to July 28.

It comes as vaccine clinics continue to run across the area almost every day as health chiefs call on people to do their bit and get their vaccine.

In Wolverhampton, a total of 300,726 vaccine doses have been administered by chiefs – made up of 166,132 first doses and 134,594 second doses.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, the city's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "The roll out of the vaccine is continuing apace, and it's brilliant news that over 300,000 doses of the life-saving Covid-19 jab have now been given in Wolverhampton.

"There have been over 30 walk-in vaccination clinics running each week at locations all around the city, enabling residents to get their first or second vaccinations at a time or place that it is convenient to them, without needing to book ahead.

"Together with pre-bookable appointments at vaccination sites and pharmacies, these clinics are making it easy for everyone to get protected, and I am delighted that nearly 135,000 residents have now had both their jabs, giving them maximum protection against this deadly virus.

"England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer said yesterday that the vaccine roll-out has prevented over 22 million cases of Covid-19 and 60,000 deaths in the country and, with the number of infections in our city still high, I would urge anyone aged 18 and over who hasn't yet had their first or second doses to do so as soon as possible."

In Walsall, a total of 334,050 jabs have been administered – made up of 184,251 first jabs and 149,799 second jabs. In Dudley, 404,896 doses have been administered with 220,801 first doses and 184,095 second doses.

And in Sandwell, 365,060 jabs have been carried out – made up of 203,886 first doses and 161,174 second doses. In Birmingham, the figure is 1,137,822 with 640,214 first jabs and 497,608.