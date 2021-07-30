Latest Grab a Grand triumph as Brian wins 12 hours after entering

Brian Bates is our latest Gran a Grand winner

This week, readers can win £1,000 every day until Saturday.

Brian Bates from Wednesfield was the winner on Thursday said he had been sat reading the paper on Wednesday evening and saw the competition advert, so decided to have a go.

He said: "I was sat there reading and came across the advert and the phone was by me, so I thought I'd give it a go and see what happens.

"About 12 hours later, I was sitting in the car outside Sainsbury's at Bentley Bridge when I got the phone call telling me I'd won, which I just couldn't believe.

"It's the first time I've ever won a competition and I'm just thrilled and a little bit shocked that I've been a winner as quickly as I have."

The 82-year-old said he still hadn't worked out what he was going to with the money, but was celebrating at home with his wife Valerie.

Mr Bates said he was thankful to the Express and Star for running the competition and said he hoped the paper would run something similar in the future.

He said: "Without a doubt, I hope they do this again because it's a great idea and I feel blessed to have won.

"It'll take some time to work out what to do with the money, but it's a nice problem to have."

More lucky readers will be crowned this week with a new winner chosen each day.