Celebrations as Wolverhampton & District MS Therapy Centre reopens

Staff and volunteers celebrate the reopening of the MS Therapy Centre, Tettenhall, including centre manager Paula Anderson holding her eight month old grandaughter Ruby Lou Homer

The centre, based in Newbridge, has more than 200 people on the books and as well as the three members of staff currently has 25 volunteer helpers.

Patients Sharon Griffiths and Jayne Charles, enjoyed a go on Play Your Cards Right

Paula Anderson, the 59-year-old centre manager, said: "We are celebrating re-opening of the centre by holding a Welcome Back Week.

"This has included the serving of cream teas, lots of fun and games such as Hook-a-Duck and a photography competition for a calendar we hope to bring out next year.

"We decided we needed to mark the occasion and other things included in the activities have included a Name the Teddy competition and the counting of sweets in a jar.

"Home-made cakes have also been on sale and we have enjoyed a really good week.

"The centre officially opened in 1986 and provides oxygen therapy, physiotherapy, reflexology and support for people.

"We are also celebrating the fact that our chairman, Peter Williams, who helped found the centre in 1984, has been awarded an MBE for services to sufferers of Multiple Sclerosis.

"We are hoping that everyone, including our volunteers, have enjoyed the activities.

"There are 25 volunteers at the moment and we could not run the centre without their help.

"They help with the therapies, making teas and coffee and help with supermarket collections as well as fundraising.

"Despite the closure we have managed to maintain our membership levels and are hoping to get even more people to join.

"We have a waiting list of patients because of the pandemic and offer a service for people suffering from Long Covid.

"Currently we have about six of these patients for whom we offer oxygen therapy."

Claire Wilcox was in charge of the hook a duck stand at the reopening of the MS Therapy Centre, Tettenhall