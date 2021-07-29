Julia is latest winner to Grab a Grand

Another Express & Star reader is quids in after pocketing £1,000 in our Grab a Grand competition.

Julia Hayes celebrates being the second winner in the Express & Star's Grab A Grand competition
Julia Hayes, who has been a regular reader for many years, and said it was the first competition she had ever entered.

She said: “I get the paper every day and saw the Grab a Grand competition, so just thought I’d give it a go, even though I never normally enter any competitions. I got the call to say that I had won yesterday morning around 10am and was ecstatic, really shocked.”

The 56-year-old said she was planning to spend the money on a staycation for her and her family and another trip with her five sisters in the Lake District.

She said: “My husband Craig and I haven’t had a holiday this year and I want to do something with my sisters as we haven’t been together in more than 18 months.

“I love the Lake District after going there as a child, so I think we’ll end up doing both up there.

Julia “I’m just absolutely thrilled to win this competition and I might buy a lottery ticket tonight as I’m feeling lucky!”

More lucky readers will be crowned this week with a new winner chosen each day.

The competition is running in the paper every day up until Saturday.

