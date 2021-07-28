'It is brilliant': First Grab A Grand winners celebrate windfall

Winners Pete and Val Hickman are all smiles as Andy Maxwell, E&S promotions manager, hands over £1,000

That was the reaction from an Express & Star reader who is the first person to the win the Express & Star's Grab A Grand competition.

This week, readers can win £1,000 every day until Saturday.

Val Hickman, from Coseley in Wolverhampton, found out the news on Tuesday and was overjoyed.

The 65-year-old was left celebrating the occasion along with her husband Pete, also 65, and her family.

The grandmother-of-three told the Express & Star: "It is a brilliant surprise to have on a Tuesday morning.

"It is really wonderful and so exciting - and unexpected.

"You enter these competitions and most of the time you don't expect to win anything."

Mrs Hickman and her husband are retired. They plan on using the money for their savings.

They are both long-term readers of the Express & Star, and younger members of the family also help to deliver the paper.

More lucky readers will be crowned this week with a new winner chosen each day.