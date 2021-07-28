Family fun day helps to officially relaunch church club

A family fun day has helped to formally reopen a church's community centre after a full refurbishment.

Members of the community enjoyed the fun day celebrating the refurbished social club and hall at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wolverhampton

St Joseph's Church in Wolverhampton held the fun day and fair outside the church in Moseley Village, to celebrate the reopening of the Parish Club after a £30,000 refurbishment.

The day saw a selection of stalls outside selling cakes and refreshments, a bouncy castle for children, a DJ playing throughout the day and a variety of activities, including a Zumba class.

Father Craig Fullard said the day had been a tremendous success.

"Things went well today and we were very blessed by the weather, as we were worried that it was going to rain, but as the sun shone, we were able to have more stalls," he said.

"We also raised around £2,215, which will go towards some of the work we've had done on the Parish Club, including a new ramp for disabilities and easy-to-access doors.

"There was a real mix of people who came to the event, from elderly people to families and single people, who all came together to have fun, including two OAPs who got on the bouncy castle!"

Father Fullard said he wanted the newly refurbished Parish Club to be a community hub and said he was looking to organise more activities at the centre.

He said: "We're going to ensure we have regular events at the club, which will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday as a public club.

"We're looking to start the over-50s group again on a Wednesday afternoon, starting this week, and we'll have Zumba restarting and the toddlers group starting up in September.

"We're just trying to get back to a sense of normality whilst also recognising that Covid is still around and we've got to do things safely."

To find out more about the club, visit facebook.com/stjosephsclubwv1

