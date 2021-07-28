Families enjoy 'seaside' at Wolverhampton's West Park

Luella Humphreys and Lola Moran enjoy the sand at West Park

If you feel like going to the beach this year then all you have to do is go along to West Park, where the Harry Jones Company has created a seaside spot.

Harry, aged 29, imported 50 tonnes of sand and spent four days creating the 30 sq ft beach in the park.

He is part of the family company and said: "There are deck chairs and a giant paddling pool.

Harry Jones' fun fair at West Park

Nikolas, aged five, enjoys the fair

Taking a ride on the bumper cars

"Youngsters will also be able to enjoy their favourite fairground rides and ice-cold slushies.

"There will be swashbuckling meet-and-greet pirates and no limit to the time people can spend in the area.

"We just wanted to help people forget their worries and enjoy a day at the beach.

Harry Jones' fun fair at West Park

Enjoying the fun fair

Enjoying the fun fair

"There are many people who have found the past 18 months difficult because of the Covid-19 pandemic and we just wanted to bring a bit of sunshine into their lives.

"Not everyone can get to the beach so we have brought the seaside to people in Wolverhampton.

"This is the first time we have done anything like this and know that it will prove popular with people, particularly if the sun shines."

People will pay £1 admission and there will be no time limit they can spend by the beach which will remain in the park until August 1.