Memorial service held to remember members of city's Caribbean community

Wolverhampton Mayor Greg Brackenridge and Angela Verley, chair of the Wolverhampton Caribbean Community Memorial Trust, with the Why Are We West Indian Standard Bearers Dennis Litchmore, Kenneth Straun, Vincent Daniel and Patricia Bowen

Wolverhampton Caribbean Community Memorial Trust (WCCMT) held the service on Sunday, July 25, at 3.30pm at the Church of God of Prophecy, in Gloucester Street.

The service, which was live streamed on YouTube, brought together the churches of Wolverhampton and was attended by the Mayor of Wolverhampton Greg Brackenridge, members of Wolverhampton Council and Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson.

The "going home" service and celebration for someone that has passed is an especially important rite of passage for members of the Caribbean community. The opportunity to remember and celebrate the life of a loved one in the traditional way has not been possible during the coronavirus lockdown.

It was originally due to be held on June 27, but was postponed until Sunday when Covid restrictions had been lifted.

The idea for the memorial service was inspired by Angela Verley, chairman of the WCCMT, whose father, Rupert Lue, 87, was buried on March 23, 2020, the date the first Covid lockdown was announced.

She recognised that many families, like hers, were experiencing a feeling of unfinished business.

During the service there was expected to be a Roll Call of Remembrance that had exceeded more than 60 people.

An NHS representative was also due to pay tribute to honour those who during their lives, worked in the NHS. Families also had the opportunity to light a candle In Remembrance.

A poem written by a member of the community ‘Your Roses’ based on the Trust’s emblem, was also read.

Welcoming people to the service, Pastor Anthony Grant, said: "May I take this opportunity to welcome you all here today to the memorial service sadly for all those who have passed on. But it is a glorious day, one that the lord has made and we will rejoice and be glad in it.

"I welcome you all here today, wherever you have come from and know that you have come in respect of your loved ones. And I welcome my fellow ministers.

"I pray that as we remember our loved ones, it will bring some memories of sadness but also of joy and peace of God. God bless you."

Last month, a commemorative bench was unveiled at Danescourt Cemetery in Wolverhampton, following months of donations and fundraising from the WCCMT. The trust installed the bench as a lasting monument to all those who have died in the last year.

The fundraising campaign started by the memorial trust has helped to fund the memorial bench, which has the inscription of “2020 to 2021” as a way of remembering everyone who has died in the last year.