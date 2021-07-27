Fundraiser Louis gets ready for big raffle in aid of hospital at Wolverhampton home

Louis Johnson, from Wolverhampton, is holding a garage sale and raffle to raise money for Birmingham Children's Hospital

Louis Johnson will celebrate his 15th birthday on Thursday and the following day plans to set up the stalls at his home at Long Lake Avenue to raise vital funds for his favourite charity.

A pupil at Smestow Secondary School, Louis is determined to continue raising funds for the hospital.

He has collected donations of jewellery, greetings cards, toys, DVDs, books, toiletries and gift sets for sale on the stalls from 10am to 2pm on Friday and from 9am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Louis said: "I just hope a lot of people will turn up to buy the items I am selling as it is all in a very good cause."

His mother, Teresa Johnson, aged 48, said: "We would like to see as many people as possible turn out to help raise funds and the postcode address is WV6 8EX.

"Louis has been a charity fundraiser for many years and in that time has raised more than £14,000 for the hospital.

"We both hope that as many people as possible will come along to buy the items we have on sale and help boost the money we raise.

Earlier this year Louise did a charity walk covering a distance of 16 miles, despite being told that he might not be able to achieve this because of health issues.

He undertook the walk not only to raise money for the hospital but in memory of two of his friends who were treated at the hospital but who sadly died after battling cancer.

Even though he had difficulties with his breathing, the plucky teenager struggled to do the challenge which took seven hours to complete.

He completed the same walk from Wolverhampton to the hospital in 2019.

His fundraising efforts have not gone unnoticed, as earlier this year Louis was declared one of the hospital's 100 Heroes in a virtual presentation received in which he received a trophy.

Louis has health conditions including Pectus Excavatum, which involves his ribcage collapsing inwards, and he has recently been diagnosed with Scoliosis.