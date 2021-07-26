Motorcyclist killed in A41 crash named as man from Wolverhampton

The A41 at Hinstock. Photo: Google.

Thomas Allan, from Perton, died in a crash in Shropshire last week.

Mr Allan was riding a black Yamaha motorbike which was involved in a crash with a white Toyota Aygo, West Mercia Police said.

The emergency services attended but Mr Allan died at the scene of the collision at Mill Green, near Hinstock, at around 8.15pm on Tuesday, July 20.

Mr Allan's inquest is provisionally scheduled to open on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, or people who may have dash-cam footage to get in touch.