Travis the Lhasso-poo dog being helped through heart condition

Sue Stepp and Clare Vowles at Middle Hattons Hounds

He was placed in the care of the Wings and Paws Animal Rescue in Oxley when he was three weeks old by a veterinary surgery after being handed over by a breeder who could not sell him because of his health issues.

Now the rescue's chief executive officer, Clare Vowles, needs to raise between £500 and £4,000 for his ongoing care and is planning to hold a charity Fun Day at Middle Hattons Farm, Coven, between 10am and 4pm on August 15.

Clare, aged 41, said: "The charity Fun Day will include stalls, a bouncy castle, face painting, a fun dog show, a barbecue and it will be a wonderful day out for people.

"There will be free entry on the day and plenty of interesting activities such as a dog agility show and other demonstrations.

"We desperately need to raise £500 to cover a scan and consultancy fee for Travis, and then, if he needs it, £4,000 for the cost of an operation.

"We have been told that he may need medication and even an operation and might not live beyond seven-months-old without medical treatment,.

"Sue Stepp, the owner of Middle Hattons Farm who is starting a secure dog-walking business, has given the field free-of-charge for the day.

"Travis is a mixed breed dog, a cross between a Lhasa Apso and a Poodle.

"Unfortunately, the breeder found he could not sell him because of his heart murmur and handed him into a local veterinary surgery.

"Staff there placed him in our care and now we urgently need to raise the funds so that Travis can be checked by a cardiologist.

"As a Rescue we take in everything from birds, cats, dogs, goats and even horses and find them foster homes.