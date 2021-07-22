'Sip and Shop' event to be held in Wolverhampton

Getting ready to 'Sip and Shop', are, from left: Neo Chatyoka, owner Mercy Gwamura, Yolanda Gwamura, and Lorraine Gbadegesiin, at Shalom Hair Salon, Wolverhampton

They will be able to get style and fashion advice as well as sample beauty and hair care products during the event being held between 12pm and 6pm on July 24.

Mother-of-three Neo Chatyoka, aged 36, from Walsall, is a social worker with Birmingham City Council but is also the founder of a skin and hair care brand called Uhuru Botanicals.

She makes the natural and organic products at home and sells them mainly online and through Amazon and will be showcasing them at the salon, owned by Wolverhampton mother-of-three Mercy Gwamura, during the Sip and Shop event.

Neo said: "We will be offering women champagne, wine, cocktails and fruit juice during the event which will be free of charge.

"We wanted to hold the event to help women and mothers to feel more confident about themselves as they come out of lockdown.

"I am also hoping that the event will help bring the community together again now that lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

"People will be able to sample and buy my products and will also be able to see what Lorraine Gbadegesin, a mother-of-two who is the founder of the fashion brand Loz Boutique, has to offer.

"Also present will be Dr Pamela Sweeney, from the Khaya Foundation charity, which donates clothing to children in Africa.

"We have all connected through business and decided to arrange the Sip and Shop event to enable women to enjoy a drink while taking time to view out brands

"We are hoping people will buy our products and get some style and fashion advice free-of-charge.

"There will also be the offer of foot scrubs on the day and people will also be able to buy wigs and hair accessories.