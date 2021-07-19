Ministers unveil giant flag plan for Wolverhampton city centre

A giant Union Flag could soon by flying over Wolverhampton under Government plans

The enormous flag is set to be stationed on a pole standing more than 50ft (16m) in height near to the i9 development on Railway Drive.

It is hoped the flag will be flying high for when the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) opens its new regional headquarters at the building in the coming weeks.

It is understood that a bid for planning permission for the flag is set to be lodged with Wolverhampton Council.

A giant Union Flag is set to be put in place near the new i9 building in Wolverhampton

Its exact location is yet to be confirmed, although it is likely to be positioned on the corner, off Ring Road St Davids.

Ministers believe the flag will serve as a fitting permanent landmark for the new government base, which will feature a ministerial office and will operate alongside the existing London HQ.

Around 150 staff are currently being recruited to work over two floors at the site, which was visited by Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick this week for a progress check.