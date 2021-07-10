St. George's flags flown on council houses across the Black Country in support of England

Mayor of Wolverhampton Greg Brackenridge cheers on England, while Wolverhampton Council facilities officer Angelo Carlesimo is backing Italy

The flag was flown high above Wolverhampton's Civic Centre on Friday afternoon, as well as outside Sandwell Council House.

But for Angelo Carlesimo, Wolverhampton Council's facilities officer, who is in charge of looking after the flags for the local authority, it was a difficult task - as he is backing Italy in the big match on Sunday due being of Italian descent.

He was joined by the Wolverhampton Mayor, Councillor Greg Brackenridge, to raise the flag outside the Civic Centre on Friday. It will be flown all weekend to show Wolverhampton's support to England in the final.

Mr Carlesimo said: "I look after the flags for the council, we have all sorts of different flags for various occasions.

"However, as a proud Italian, it was a bit much having to get the St George flag out so that the city could wish England good luck in the big match.

"I am supporting Italy, people need to bear in mind that we have four stars on our shirts because we have won the world cup four times.

"It will be a close game, but I'm going for 2-1 to Italy."

Councillor Brackenridge added: "On behalf of the City of Wolverhampton, I want to wish England good luck in the final on Sunday night.

"We are proud to be flying the St George flag to show our support for the lads - come on England!

"I think it's going to be a tight game, two good sides, but I'm going 3-0 to England."

While, Sandwell Council is also flying the flag for England. Leader of the council, Councillor Rajbir Singh, raised the St George’s Flag at Sandwell Council House in Oldbury on Friday.

Councillor Singh said: “We wish the England team all the best for Sunday. Sandwell and the whole country are behind them.

“I wanted to raise the flag today to show everyone how much this means to us in Sandwell.

“It’s a great moment for England and for football, and I and everyone in Sandwell are wishing Gareth Southgate and the whole team all the luck in the world.