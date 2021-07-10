Flash Three Lions Bhangra mob celebrates England in Wolverhampton

Members of Back2Back and Dance Force Wolves get ready to dance through Wolverhampton. Rana Singh is at the front

Dudley Street was awash with colour and sound as members of Back2Back and Dance Force Wolves put on a show which attracted England fans to join them.

The event started next to the Prince Albert statue with Dhol players Tony and Gurveer Jhalli playing out a Bhangra version of "Three Lions" before the march began down Dudley Street, culminating outside Primark.

Back2Back member and leader Rana Singh said the group had made a video outside Molineux to celebrate England making the knockout stages and promised do something bigger if England made the final.

He said: "Once England had made it, we started to plan things for a big event and decided to do it as a flash mob to make it a surprise for people.

"We met up with Dance Force opposite the statue and just got everything going and I think we had as many as 30 people joining us on the march down, which was just brilliant.

"Everyone was singing and dancing and it's been great to do something positive to celebrate, with everyone cheering us on as we went past."

Jamie Fletcher had been part of the flash mob, meeting the group outside Primark.

He said it was great to see something so positive and unexpected happening in the city centre.

He said: "I loved being part of it as I just pretended I was shopping and as they got to me, I got the flag out of my bag and joined them in dancing.

"It means so much to see everyone being so positive and having fun at such a difficult time, with everyone cheering and clapping."