Flash Three Lions Bhangra mob celebrates England in Wolverhampton

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

The spirit of the England football team and its diverse fan base was demonstrated as a flash mob danced through Wolverhampton.

Members of Back2Back and Dance Force Wolves get ready to dance through Wolverhampton. Rana Singh is at the front
Members of Back2Back and Dance Force Wolves get ready to dance through Wolverhampton. Rana Singh is at the front

Dudley Street was awash with colour and sound as members of Back2Back and Dance Force Wolves put on a show which attracted England fans to join them.

The event started next to the Prince Albert statue with Dhol players Tony and Gurveer Jhalli playing out a Bhangra version of "Three Lions" before the march began down Dudley Street, culminating outside Primark.

Back2Back member and leader Rana Singh said the group had made a video outside Molineux to celebrate England making the knockout stages and promised do something bigger if England made the final.

He said: "Once England had made it, we started to plan things for a big event and decided to do it as a flash mob to make it a surprise for people.

"We met up with Dance Force opposite the statue and just got everything going and I think we had as many as 30 people joining us on the march down, which was just brilliant.

"Everyone was singing and dancing and it's been great to do something positive to celebrate, with everyone cheering us on as we went past."

Jamie Fletcher had been part of the flash mob, meeting the group outside Primark.

He said it was great to see something so positive and unexpected happening in the city centre.

He said: "I loved being part of it as I just pretended I was shopping and as they got to me, I got the flag out of my bag and joined them in dancing.

"It means so much to see everyone being so positive and having fun at such a difficult time, with everyone cheering and clapping."

Mr Singh also said he thought England would win on Sunday, adding: "We've got the best team and the best players, so I'm excited about the game."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News